Grandmother Charged After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth

An Oklahoma couple faces life in prison after their 11-year-old daughter gave birth at home—and DNA evidence allegedly pointed to the girl's stepfather as the baby's father, NBC News reports. Dustin Walker, 34, and his wife Cherie Walker, 33, were first arrested for felony child neglect after the August 16 birth in Muskogee. The case escalated when, authorities say, DNA results showed Dustin was a 99.9% match to be the newborn's father, prompting prosecutors to upgrade the charges. Dustin Walker now faces accusations of sexually abusing a child under 12, while Cherie Walker is charged with enabling the abuse, Fox 23 reports.

Police have charged a third person after an 11-year-old girl gave birth in Oklahoma: the child's maternal grandmother. Authorities allege Michelle Justus, who lived across the street and served as a primary caretaker, knew about the pregnancy and failed to report it, per NBC News . Justus faces six counts of felony child neglect—five other children live in the home. Investigators say the girl's stepfather is a 99.9% DNA match for the father.

Prosecutors allege the abuse took place between January and August of this year, resulting in the child's pregnancy and the baby's full-term delivery. The parents initially told investigators they were unaware their daughter was pregnant, and court records note she hadn't seen a doctor in more than a year and had received no prenatal care. She had also not been in school for some time, authorities say. The couple also faces six counts of felony child neglect, including for allegedly failing to get the 11-year-old medical care and for the conditions in which their other children—aged 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9—were allegedly living. Court documents describe a home where children reportedly lived among dog feces and without clothing. A neighbor tells KJRH the house has not had running water for some time.

All the children have since been removed from the home, according to authorities. "This is one of the most, if not the most, serious child sexual abuse and neglect cases I have ever prosecuted," says Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson in a statement. The couple's bond is set at $100,000 each, with a court hearing slated for Sept. 3. If convicted, the Walkers could face up to life in prison. "This child is traumatized. She's been through a horrific ordeal. I mean, not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life." Hutson tells News on 6.