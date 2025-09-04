Pentagon Clears ICE Using Base Near Chicago for Operations

The Pentagon has approved the use of a Navy base near Chicago as a launchpad for expanded ICE operations, setting the stage for federal troop deployments despite strong objections from Illinois officials. The Department of Homeland Security will oversee the immigration enforcement efforts based there, the Washington Post reports. Naval Station Great Lakes could potentially house National Guard or active-duty service members if President Trump orders a deployment like the ones in Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

DHS asked the base, which mostly is used for training recruits, for support last week. An email from base officials to the Trump administration indicated agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, DHS, and Customs and Border Patrol could be housed at the base, per WMAQ. Lake County communities sent messages to residents about the matter. Highland Park's said that in keeping with Illinois law, "local law enforcement agencies may not participate, support, or assist in any capacity with immigration enforcement operations. Immigration enforcement remains the purview and responsibility of federal agencies."

Such a use of National Guard or active-duty troops being used would probably be challenged in court, per the Post. A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Trump's deployment against protesters in Southern California violated federal law; the administration is appealing. Trump seemed to back off the idea a bit on Wednesday, saying he wants Illinois officials to ask for federal help before going in. Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson have made clear they're opposed to a federal presence.