Child Sex-Abuse Survivor Makes Plea to Elon Musk

A survivor of child sexual abuse is pleading with Elon Musk to remove links on X that lead to images of her abuse, revealing how illegal material continues to circulate on the social media platform that promises zero tolerance. The woman using the pseudonym Zora, who survived child sexual abuse more than two decades ago in the US, says the ongoing availability of such material is "infuriating" and that every instance of sharing these images perpetuates the original trauma. "Those who distribute this material are not passive bystanders, they are complicit perpetrators," she tells the BBC .

The outlet uncovered Zora's images while investigating the global trade of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), a market estimated to be worth billions of dollars. The illicit images were once confined to the dark web, but now links to them are being openly promoted on X and other social platforms, marketed by traders operating international networks. The BBC, working with the Anonymous hacktivist group, traced a cache of thousands of photos and videos, including those depicting Zora's abuse, to a person in Jakarta, Indonesia. Despite frequent takedowns, traders quickly resurface with new profiles.

Tech companies sent the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children more than 20 million mandatory reports related to CSAM last year alone as social platforms struggle to keep pace with offenders' tactics. While X asserts it maintains "zero tolerance" for the content and invests in detection technology, experts and advocates say more proactive measures are necessary to prevent repeat offenders from returning. Zora, whose original abuser was prosecuted years ago, continues to battle the exposure and threats that can follow victims for a lifetime. Her message to Musk is pointed: "If you would act without hesitation to protect your own children, I beg you to do the same for the rest of us."