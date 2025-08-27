'Operation Kill Switch' Unearths $10M Home Depot Theft Ring

Authorities in Southern California have arrested 14 people in connection with what officials describe as the largest organized theft ring ever to target Home Depot. The suspects are accused of pulling off about 600 thefts at 71 Home Depot stores across multiple counties, leading to more than $10 million in losses, per ABC News . Nine of those arrested are facing felony charges, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Leading the operation, police say, was David Ahl, who ran a business called Arya Wholesale in Tarzana. He faces 48 felony counts, including conspiracy, grand theft, and money laundering, and could see up to 32 years behind bars if convicted. Authorities allege Ahl's "boosters" methodically stole high-value electrical items—like breakers and dimmers—sometimes hitting all the Home Depots in Ventura County in a single day. The stolen goods were then delivered to Ahl's business or home in garbage bags or boxes from Home Depot. "The crew wasn't just grabbing random items," Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said, per KCAL.

Others arrested include Ahl's brother-in-law, who is accused of selling stolen items on eBay, and Ahl's ex-wife and her boyfriend, who allegedly ran a similar fencing operation. Investigators say they seized about $3.7 million in stolen merchandise and $800,000 in suspected laundered cash. Surveillance footage reportedly showed suspects circumventing security measures to access merchandise locked up or otherwise out of reach.

Officials emphasized this wasn't simple shoplifting but a "criminal enterprise," noting that the impact reached beyond company losses, affecting store staff, customers, and local communities. The investigation, which the Los Angeles Times reports was dubbed "Operation Kill Switch," was supported by a state grant aimed at organized retail crime. All defendants are said to be currently in custody and have pleaded not guilty.