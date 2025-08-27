South Korea Outlaws Phone Use During Class

South Korea is taking a firm stance on smartphone use in schools—or non-use, more specifically. The country on Wednesday passed a nationwide ban on mobile devices during class that will be effective in March 2026. The bill, which cleared the country's National Assembly with a strong majority, is South Korea's answer to mounting concerns over smartphone addiction and its impact on learning and social development. The BBC reports the law will also give teachers the ability to stop students from using their phones on school grounds. The New York Times notes it does not define the consequences for violators.

Lawmakers point to a government survey conducted last year that shows 43% of 10- to 19-year-olds struggle with compulsive phone use. Critics, however, question whether targeting phones will tackle the deeper pressures facing students. South Korea's high-stakes college entrance system drives teens to spend long hours in study sessions, leaving little room for much else—including, some argue, phone use. Teachers are also split: one major union supports the legislation for restoring order in classrooms, while others worry about infringing on students' rights.

The BBC notes that while South Korea is not the first nation to curtail phone use in schools—Italy, the Netherlands, China, Finland, and France have some flavor of restriction—it is one of the first to create a law to that end. Reuters reports surveys by Pew Research Center have found 98% of South Koreans own a smartphone, making it one of "the world's most digitally connected countries."