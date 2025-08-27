Guinness World Records Has a Challenge for You

Think you could set a world record for eating scores of anchovies or balancing a spoon on your nose? Guinness World Records is celebrating its 70th anniversary by inviting the public to attempt 70 quirky, unclaimed world records—and one of them might just have your name on it. Among the open categories: "most anchovies eaten in one minute," "fastest time to clear a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos (team of two)," "longest duration to balance a spoon on the nose," and "highest coin toss," per the Telegraph . There's even a spot up for grabs for the "most whoopee cushions sat on in one minute by a team of two."

Editor-in-chief Craig Glenday announced the initiative, encouraging both seasoned and aspiring record-setters to get involved. "We want everyone to be part of it," he said, noting the addition of a new online record selector tool to help people find their perfect challenge, whether it be "most kisses in 30 seconds," "longest marathon playing air guitar," or "longest paperclip chain in three minutes."

The Guinness World Records books began in 1955 after Guinness Brewery director Sir Hugh Beaver got into a debate over which game bird was the fastest in Europe and failed to find the answer in existing reference books. He urged twins Norris and Ross McWhirter to pen a new book and the rest is history. Current record holders say earning a spot in the pages can bring surprising opportunities. "People get behind you," says Colin Furze, who built the world's fastest motorized baby pram, while Liz West, who holds the largest Spice Girls memorabilia collection, credits her record for helping her become a full-time artist. So why not grab some paperclips?