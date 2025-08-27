At Least 2 Kids Dead in Minneapolis School Shooting

A shooting occurred Wednesday during a morning Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, claiming the lives of at least two children and leaving the gunman dead, reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the attack "horrific." KNSI reports that there are at least 20 shooting victims, with at least 12 having been taken to the hospital, four of them in critical condition. The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been "contained" after the gunfire at the Annunciation Church's school, reports the AP, and that there was no "active threat" to residents. Walz said on social media that he'd been briefed on the shooting. "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz wrote on X.