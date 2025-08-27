At Least 2 Kids Dead in Minneapolis School Shooting

A shooting occurred Wednesday during a morning Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, claiming the lives of at least two children and leaving the gunman dead, reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the attack "horrific." KNSI reports that there are at least 20 shooting victims, with at least 12 having been taken to the hospital, four of them in critical condition. The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been "contained" after the gunfire at the Annunciation Church's school, reports the AP, and that there was no "active threat" to residents. Walz said on social media that he'd been briefed on the shooting. "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz wrote on X.
Local and state police; federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents; and other authorities converged on the school. Dating to 1923, the pre-K through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15am on Wednesday, according to its website. The gunfire was the latest in a series of fatal shootings in the city in less than 24 hours. One person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in Minneapolis. Hours later, two people died in two other shootings in the city.