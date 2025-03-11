Feds: Border Patrol Agent Made Women Show Off Their Breasts

One can certainly expect a documentation check when entering the United States from another country, but a boob check? That's what cost a Border Patrol agent his job after he was accused of asking women to lift their shirts and show off their breasts before being allowed entry into the US, reports McClatchy News . Shane Millan was stationed at New York's Wellesley Island in the summer of 2023, with his main task being to process immigrants who'd come over the nation's southern border.

However, when it came to some female immigrants, Millan, "during virtual processing ... commanded the victims to expose their bare chests to him via webcam," says a DOJ release. He's said to have had some sneaky ways of going about that: McClatchy cites court records detailing one incident in which he made up a phony story that a woman's file indicated she had a tattoo on her chest. When the woman, who had her baby with her, denied having such a tattoo, Millan asked her to lift her shirt to show him, according to the records.

She did, but he later asked her to show her breasts again for confirmation, and when she refused, he threatened that he wouldn't sign the paperwork she needed, inducing her to once again expose herself, according to records. His alleged reply: "OK, Welcome to the USA." Court records show that Millan also performed online searches for Spanish phrases such as "to verify I will need you to lift your shirt, please." Millan, 53, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law; he'd originally been hit with four of the misdemeanor charges, per USA Today. He's set to be sentenced in July, at which time he could see up to two years behind bars and a fine of up to $200,000. (More Border Patrol agents stories.)