Florida Carries Out Record 11th Execution of the Year

A man convicted of killing his girlfriend, her mother, and a man he claimed owed him $2,000 was put to death Thursday in a record 11th execution this year by the state of Florida, the AP reports. Curtis Windom, 59, was pronounced dead at 6:17pm following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke, authorities said. He was sentenced to die for the Nov. 7, 1992, killings of girlfriend Valerie Davis, her mother Mary Lubin, and Johnnie Lee in the Orlando area.

Windom's face was obscured by a sheet when the curtain was raised to the death chamber shortly before the injection was to start. Windom said something about being on death row but it was not intelligible. Then, as the drugs began flowing, he began taking deep breaths. His legs twitched several times, and then he was still. Kemene Hunter, a sister of victim Valerie Davis, wore a T-shirt to a news conference after the execution that read, "Justice for her, healing for me." "All I want to say is, it took 33 years to get some closure," Hunter said, adding "Vengeance is mine says the lord."

Windom was the 30th person executed in the US to date in 2025, with Florida leading the way behind a flurry of death warrants signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. A 12th inmate, David Joseph Pittman, 63, is scheduled to be put to death in the state on Sept. 17. Since the 1976 restoration of the death penalty in the US by the Supreme Court, the highest previous annual total of Florida executions was eight in 2014. Florida has executed more people than any other state this year, while Texas and South Carolina are tied for second place with four each.