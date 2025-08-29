Trump Pulls Kamala Harris' Secret Service Protection

When Kamala Harris embarks on a book tour next month, the former vice president will do so without the Secret Service protection she's had for years. President Trump ended the protection in a memo issued Thursday, reports the BBC.

Vice presidents typically receive protection for six months after leaving office, but former President Biden granted Harris an additional year of protection before his term ended. Trump's memo revoked that additional protection, which would have otherwise ended in July 2026, reports CNN.

"You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris," it reads.