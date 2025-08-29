Politics | Secret Service Trump Pulls Kamala Harris' Secret Service Protection White House ends extra year that President Biden had granted her By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Aug 29, 2025 8:58 AM CDT Copied Kamala Harris in a photo from Jan. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) When Kamala Harris embarks on a book tour next month, the former vice president will do so without the Secret Service protection she's had for years. President Trump ended the protection in a memo issued Thursday, reports the BBC. Vice presidents typically receive protection for six months after leaving office, but former President Biden granted Harris an additional year of protection before his term ended. Trump's memo revoked that additional protection, which would have otherwise ended in July 2026, reports CNN. "You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris," it reads. Harris appeared to be taking the news in stride. "The vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," said Kirsten Allen, a senior Harris adviser, in a statement. The White House has not commented on the move. Trump has previously ended Secret Service protection for John Bolton and Mike Pompeo—despite concerns about threats from Iran—as well as Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley, notes the New York Times. Read These Next The Air Force has changed its tune on Ashli Babbitt. Open that wallet big time for a trip to Disney, if you can afford it. Minneapolis shooter had a plan—and grievances. A 'tense' clash with RFK Jr. led to CDC chief's trouble. Report an error