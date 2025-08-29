Trump Pulls Kamala Harris' Secret Service Protection

White House ends extra year that President Biden had granted her
Posted Aug 29, 2025 8:58 AM CDT
Trump Pulls Kamala Harris' Secret Service Protection
Kamala Harris in a photo from Jan. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Va.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

When Kamala Harris embarks on a book tour next month, the former vice president will do so without the Secret Service protection she's had for years. President Trump ended the protection in a memo issued Thursday, reports the BBC.

  • Vice presidents typically receive protection for six months after leaving office, but former President Biden granted Harris an additional year of protection before his term ended. Trump's memo revoked that additional protection, which would have otherwise ended in July 2026, reports CNN.
  • "You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris," it reads.

  • Harris appeared to be taking the news in stride. "The vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," said Kirsten Allen, a senior Harris adviser, in a statement.
  • The White House has not commented on the move. Trump has previously ended Secret Service protection for John Bolton and Mike Pompeo—despite concerns about threats from Iran—as well as Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley, notes the New York Times.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X