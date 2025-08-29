Amazon Sued Over 'Bait and Switch' on Movie Buys

A new class-action lawsuit is challenging the way Amazon sells movies and TV shows online, arguing that consumers aren't actually "buying" titles as advertised, but instead getting a license that can be revoked at any time. The suit, filed last week in federal court in Washington, accuses Amazon of misleading buyers by labeling digital transactions as purchases, while hiding in fine print that buyers are simply receiving limited rights to view content, reports the Hollywood Reporter . The issue came to light in 2023 when gamers protested losing access to their purchased games after servers were shut down, sparking the "Stop Killing Games" movement .

The complaint says this practice is widespread across digital platforms, not just Amazon, with customers sometimes losing access to movies or shows they've paid for. One plaintiff in the lawsuit claims she bought a season of a TV show on Amazon, only to lose access soon after. Amazon has previously defended its use of "buy" for digital content by pointing to dictionary definitions and arguing that consumers understand these are licensed products. But critics say key details are buried in small print, and a new California law requires sellers to provide clear notice if a "purchase" is actually a limited license.

The lawsuit alleges Amazon's disclosures don't meet this legal standard and accuses the company of violating California's consumer protection and false advertising laws. The plaintiffs are seeking damages and a halt to what they call a "bait and switch" tactic. Per the Guardian, there's already interest in the suit on Reddit, where some relay their tales of losing purchased content. "Happened to me," one person lamented. "Bought the original Battlestar Galactica series. Now it's gone." Amazon hasn't yet commented on the suit.