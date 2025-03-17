Trump Pulls Security Details Guarding Biden's Children

President Trump said Monday that he is ending "immediately" the Secret Service protection details assigned to Joe Biden's children, which the former president had extended until July shortly before leaving office in January. Trump had done the same thing for his children when he was leaving office after his first term. In a social media post, Trump objected to having what he said were 18 agents assigned to Hunter Biden's protective detail while his predecessor's son was in South Africa this week. Trump said that Ashley Biden has 13 agents on her detail and that she too "will be taken off the list," the AP reports.