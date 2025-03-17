Trump Pulls Security Details Guarding Biden's Children

President Trump said Monday that he is ending "immediately" the Secret Service protection details assigned to Joe Biden's children, which the former president had extended until July shortly before leaving office in January. Trump had done the same thing for his children when he was leaving office after his first term. In a social media post, Trump objected to having what he said were 18 agents assigned to Hunter Biden's protective detail while his predecessor's son was in South Africa this week. Trump said that Ashley Biden has 13 agents on her detail and that she too "will be taken off the list," the AP reports.
Former presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service protection for life under federal law, but the protection afforded to members of their immediate family over age 16 usually ends when they leave office. Decisions on whether to provide a detail often takes into account whether the person faces a verified threat, per the Hill. Trump has pulled the details from other perceived opponents or critics, including former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former national security adviser John Bolton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
