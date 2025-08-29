Watchdog Warns FAA About Meteorologists

A government watchdog is warning that the Federal Aviation Administration is courting danger by allowing the number of meteorologists who advise air traffic controllers to drop, reports the New York Times . Some key stats cited by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office :

The shortfall has consequences. Remaining staff report fatigue and burnout, often working overtime and skipping leave just to keep operations going. The FAA, says the GAO, hasn't fully analyzed the safety risks posed by these shortages. "We recommended that FAA consult with the National Weather Service to identify related risks and take urgent action to address them," the report reads. Stopgap measures—like borrowing meteorologists from other locations or bringing in those less experienced with aviation forecasting—are not ideal, as they can leave gaps in local expertise.