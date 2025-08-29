US Blocks Palestinian Officials From Attending UN Assembly

The US announced Friday it will deny or revoke visas for Palestinian officials planning to attend a United Nations General Assembly session next month in New York. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the action is in response to Palestinian efforts to obtain international recognition of a Palestinian state without direct negotiations, claiming these actions undermine peace efforts, the BBC reports. The revocation applies to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials, per the AP .

The 1947 treaty establishing UN headquarters states that the US "shall not impose any impediment" to the travel of UN mission representatives to headquarters area of New York, per the Washington Post. "When visas are required," the treaty says, "they shall be granted without charge and as promptly as possible." A statement by the Palestinian presidency brought that up in saying the US decision clashes with international law. A spokesperson said UN officials will discuss the matter with the State Department "in line with the United Nations headquarters agreement."

France and Canada are among the countries preparing to support recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN gathering, and the New York Times points out the US decision could be intended to slow that momentum. The Palestine Liberation Organization, which has had UN observer status since 1974, represents Palestinians at international forums but cannot vote on resolutions, per the BBC. The administration also announced Friday it will block $520 million already approved by Congress for the UN general budget and $838 million allocated for international peacekeeping activities, per the Post.