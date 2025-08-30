Deion Sanders Has Good Reason for His Personal Porta-Potty

Deion Sanders doesn't care what anyone thinks—if nature calls, he wants to be ready. USA Today reports that the head coach for the University of Colorado's Buffaloes football team has had a portable toilet set up for himself on the sidelines at Boulder's Folsom Field, in an effort to break the stigma around incontinence and bladder troubles after his own bout with bladder cancer. The black tented box near the 20-yard line—the AP notes it's right near the Buffaloes bench—features branding from Depend, which makes adult incontinence products, including underwear, and which Sanders has a partnership with.

The 58-year-old coach had his cancerous bladder removed and swapped out with a surgically created "neobladder," which is tinier than an actual bladder but leads to more frequent peeing. "I know I got halftime, but can I make it through a game?" Sanders said in a July interview, per USA Today. "What if there's a long quarter? OK, so I start thinking I gotta get a porta-potty for the sideline."

The portable toilet at Folsom, which a Colorado official verified was meant for Sanders, was erected ahead of Friday night's opening game versus Georgia Tech, which Georgia ended up winning 27-20. "I wasn't joking! I truly DEPEND on Depend," Sanders wrote earlier this month on social media. "Ain't NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain't NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That's not weakness—that's WINNING."