Deion Sanders Has Good Reason for His Personal Porta-Potty

Colorado coach has it set up on sidelines to smash incontinence stigma after his bladder cancer bout
Posted Aug 30, 2025 11:00 AM CDT
Deion Sanders Has Good Reason for His Personal Porta-Potty
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is seen during an NCAA college football practice om Aug. 14 in Boulder, Colorado.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Deion Sanders doesn't care what anyone thinks—if nature calls, he wants to be ready. USA Today reports that the head coach for the University of Colorado's Buffaloes football team has had a portable toilet set up for himself on the sidelines at Boulder's Folsom Field, in an effort to break the stigma around incontinence and bladder troubles after his own bout with bladder cancer. The black tented box near the 20-yard line—the AP notes it's right near the Buffaloes bench—features branding from Depend, which makes adult incontinence products, including underwear, and which Sanders has a partnership with.

The 58-year-old coach had his cancerous bladder removed and swapped out with a surgically created "neobladder," which is tinier than an actual bladder but leads to more frequent peeing. "I know I got halftime, but can I make it through a game?" Sanders said in a July interview, per USA Today. "What if there's a long quarter? OK, so I start thinking I gotta get a porta-potty for the sideline."

The portable toilet at Folsom, which a Colorado official verified was meant for Sanders, was erected ahead of Friday night's opening game versus Georgia Tech, which Georgia ended up winning 27-20. "I wasn't joking! I truly DEPEND on Depend," Sanders wrote earlier this month on social media. "Ain't NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain't NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That's not weakness—that's WINNING."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X