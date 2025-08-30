This Woman's Burning Man Ends With a Surprise Baby

A Utah couple was blindsided by parenthood at this year's Burning Man festival when Kayla Thompson, 36, unexpectedly gave birth in an RV on Wednesday, per People . According to the Los Angeles Times and New York Times , neither Kayla nor her husband, Kasey, 39, knew she was pregnant—there were no symptoms or other visible markers. "It was absolutely 100% a cryptic pregnancy," Kasey told the LA Times. "No signs, no morning sickness. She wasn't even showing."

The delivery unfolded quickly, but luck was on their side: A group of medical professionals, including an obstetrician and NICU nurse, happened to be camped nearby and helped deliver the baby girl, who weighed about 3 1/2 pounds and arrived roughly a month early. Newborn Aurora was soon airlifted without her parents to a Reno neonatal ICU. Kayla and Kasey, who are from Salt Lake City, made the long drive to join her, as there wasn't space for them on the helicopter.

Aurora remains in the NICU as she gains strength. The family, unprepared for a baby and far from home, is relying on a GoFundMe campaign to cover costs for medical bills, travel, and basic baby needs. As of Saturday morning, more than $6,000 had been raised toward an $11,000 goal. Kayla and Aurora are both doing well, but the Thompsons must remain in Reno until their daughter is healthy enough to leave the hospital. Reflecting on the ordeal, Kasey called the birth "an absolute miracle," though he added that Burning Man would have been the "last place" he'd have chosen for birthing a child, had he known they were expecting.