Burning Man Attendee Found Dead 'Lying in a Pool of Blood'

As the iconic Burning Man effigy was first ignited in the desert Saturday night, a man was discovered dead "in a pool of blood," according to authorities, launching a homicide investigation and casting a shadow over the Nevada festival's vibrant celebration. According to Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen, deputies arrived around 9pm after a report of an unresponsive man at a campsite, the New York Times reports. The man's identity was not immediately released, and the cause of death remains unclear. The body was discovered just as the festival's massive wooden "Man" structure was set aflame, a centerpiece event at the annual gathering.

Authorities are treating the case as an isolated incident but aren't taking any chances: the surrounding area is under heavy law enforcement watch while investigators from local, county, and federal agencies comb for answers. The Washoe County forensic team and federal Bureau of Land Management rangers are involved in the investigation.

Law enforcement has questioned several people near the scene, but details remain scarce as officials work to piece together what happened. Sheriff Allen urged attendees to "always be vigilant" but emphasized there's no indication of a broader threat. The portion of Black Rock City where the incident occurred will stay closed off until the investigation wraps up. Authorities said, per CBS News, the probe will be a "complicated investigation of a crime in a city which will be gone by the middle of the week."

Burning Man organizers responded by reassuring festivalgoers that resources and support are available, and urged everyone to steer clear of police operations. The event, which draws tens of thousands to Nevada's Black Rock Desert each year, is slated to finish on Monday, NBC News reports.