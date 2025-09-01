Rabies Cases Are Surging in Parts of the US

Rabies cases are cropping up in more corners of the US, with the CDC reporting six human deaths in the past year—the highest tally in years. "We are currently tracking 15 different likely outbreaks," said Dr. Ryan Wallace, who leads the CDC's rabies team. Regions seeing a surge range from Long Island and Cape Cod to parts of Alaska, Arizona, North Carolina, and Oregon, as wild animals like skunks, raccoons, and foxes test positive for the deadly virus, NBC News reports. "There are parts of the United States where it does seem like we're getting more calls and more reports," Wallace says.

The uptick is partly blamed on humans pushing into wild habitats, which pushes animals—and their diseases—closer together. Franklin County, North Carolina, for example, saw its confirmed cases in wildlife double as new housing developments spread. "Animals that might have been isolated before are now crowded together," says county health director Scott LaVigne. Bats remain the top culprit behind human infections, with roughly 1.4 million Americans assessed for possible exposure each year, and 100,000 receiving preventive vaccines.

Sometimes exposure isn't obvious: A California teacher died after unknowingly being infected by a bat she removed from her classroom. And not all rabid animals behave aggressively. "There's a strain of rabies where the animals get very, very friendly," LaVigne says. One family, he says, had to be vaccinated after a raccoon "kind of showed up on their front step and he was sick and he was so cute and wanted to be petted." Luckily for the family, he says, they called animal services after the raccoon died and they tested the animal's brain. Rabies is fatal if it's not treated before symptoms start, the CDC warns.

Meanwhile, there's a new worry: rising vaccine hesitancy among pet owners. A recent study found nearly 40% of Americans have safety concerns about canine vaccines. Veterinarians warn that declining vaccination rates could open the door to more infections in pets and, by extension, people. Experts urge that any odd behavior in wildlife—too bold, too aggressive, or too tame—should prompt suspicion and a call to animal control. Their message: Stay cautious, and keep those vaccines up to date.