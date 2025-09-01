Trump Demands Makers 'Justify Success' of COVID Vaccines

During his first term, Trump championed Operation Warp Speed to speed up vaccine development, ABC News reports. The rollout, however, didn't happen until the Biden administration, and by then, many Trump supporters were strongly opposed to the vaccine, USA Today notes. In his Truth Social post, Trump urged the drug companies to show their results to the CDC and the public to "clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!" He added: "I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as 'BRILLIANT' as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???"

Trump's demand as the CDC faces internal upheaval following recent policy revisions related to vaccine access. Last week, the FDA announced new restrictions on updated COVID vaccines. It's not clear exactly what data Trump wants the companies to release, ABC reports. Independent studies have credited COVID-19 vaccination campaigns with saving millions of lives during the pandemic.