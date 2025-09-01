This Is What's Left After 2 Planes Collided

Two small planes collided in the air at an Colorado airport on Sunday, leaving one dead amid a charred patch of earth. A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 were both trying to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport around 10:40am when they collided, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said, per KUSA. The Cessna was on final approach when it was struck by the Extra near the runway, Fox News reports, adding both planes erupted in flames as they hit the ground. Each plane was carrying two people. One person in the Extra died at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The two people in the Cessna were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, per KUSA.