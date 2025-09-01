Fluffy and Fido Are Going to College

Crossing paths with dogs, cats, and other animals is part of campus life for students at Florida's Eckerd College, which allows pets to live in dormitories. Sophia Nocera, an Eckerd senior, said she probably knows the names of pets better than her fellow students. "When I'm walking my dog, I often hear, 'Oh my God, hi, Zuko!' It's like I'm not even there," said Nocera. The AP reports some colleges and universities around the country are welcoming pets in campus residences, from MIT to Stephens College in Missouri.

For students, the companionship can help reduce stress, anxiety, and homesickness. The colleges also see benefits for student engagement and in helping them build connections. Federal law requires public and private colleges to allow service animals and emotional support animals in student housing—but a growing numbers of schools are now allowing pets in general, with various restrictions.