Fluffy and Fido Are Going to College

Some colleges and universities are allowing pets in dorms, and students are taking advantage
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 1, 2025 11:31 AM CDT
Hanging Out on College Campuses: Students' Pets
Sophia Nocera, 21, a senior at Eckerd College, plays with her dog, Zuko, on Aug. 20, 2025, in St. Petersburg, Florida.   (AP Photo/Tina Russell)

Crossing paths with dogs, cats, and other animals is part of campus life for students at Florida's Eckerd College, which allows pets to live in dormitories. Sophia Nocera, an Eckerd senior, said she probably knows the names of pets better than her fellow students. "When I'm walking my dog, I often hear, 'Oh my God, hi, Zuko!' It's like I'm not even there," said Nocera. The AP reports some colleges and universities around the country are welcoming pets in campus residences, from MIT to Stephens College in Missouri.

  • For students, the companionship can help reduce stress, anxiety, and homesickness. The colleges also see benefits for student engagement and in helping them build connections. Federal law requires public and private colleges to allow service animals and emotional support animals in student housing—but a growing numbers of schools are now allowing pets in general, with various restrictions.

  • Pets change the college experience for their owners. Nocera said Zuko has helped her meet other people on campus, as well as emotionally, when she struggled with a decision to change her major. "I remember coming back to my dorm and just melting to the floor, and Zuko was right there," said Nocera.
  • Not all animals are welcome on pet-friendly campuses. MIT, for instance, allows only cats, in limited numbers, and in preapproved spaces. At Eckerd, students can bring family pets to live with them on campus after their first semester. The college requires pets to have been part of students' life at least six months before coming to campus, and they mustn't be venomous or aggressive.
  • Pet-friendly dorms require colleges to consider things like safety concerns, noise complaints, and how to avoid agitating animals during fire alarm tests, as well as additional costs for cleaning. Some schools charge a pet fee, which varies by school and type of pet, and is often included in housing expenses. For example, at Stephens College, the annual fee for a dog or cat is $220; it's $50 for a cage- or aquarium-dwelling pet, and free for fish.
  • Other institutions require students to have liability insurance and roommate agreements. Pets are required to be restrained when in public, and most colleges require students to ensure their pets are healthy and vaccinated. "Having pets obviously isn't for everyone, and that is totally OK," Nocera said. "But for the people that it is a good fit for, it is so worth it." More here.

