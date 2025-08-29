Trump Picks RFK Jr. Deputy as Acting CDC Director

There's a new person in charge at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and he may be a lot more aligned with the views of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on vaccines than Susan Monarez, who was fired less than a month after she was confirmed. The Washington Post, citing "two people familiar with the decision," reports that President Trump has chosen Jim O'Neill, Kennedy's deputy at the Department of Health and Human Services, to serve as interim CDC director. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that Monarez was fired because she "was not aligned with the president's mission to make America healthy again." Former acting CDC director Richard Besser said Monarez, who has been fighting her dismissal, was ousted after she refused to fire agency leaders or support Kennedy's changes to vaccine policy.

Who is O'Neill? The Guardian reports that O'Neill, a biotech investor, has no training in medicine or infectious disease science. He worked at HHS during the George W. Bush administration before working at multiple companies led by billionaire investor Peter Thiel. During the pandemic, he strongly criticized the CDC and supported unproven COVID remedies like ivermectin. He is the second non-physician to lead the CDC since 1953. Monarez, who has a PhD in microbiology and immunology, was the first.