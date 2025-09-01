Nationwide Rallies Back 'Workers Over Billionaires'

Workers and their supporters packed US streets on Labor Day, demanding fair treatment and union rights in a sweeping wave of "Workers Over Billionaires" rallies across the country that challenged political power and corporate interests, the Guardian reports. More than 1,000 events were planned, organized by the May Day Strong coalition, the AFL-CIO, One Fair Wage, and Democrats. The policies being opposed included mass deportations, Elon Musk's government cuts, and Republican-led redistricting, per the New York Times .

Chicago's rally drew one of the biggest crowds; President Trump has said he might send troops there to battle crime. Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed a crowd in the West Loop, criticizing the Trump administration's proposal, which includes stepping up immigration enforcement. Johnson led a crowd in chants of "No troops in Chicago" and "Invest in Chicago." Demonstrators were there for other issues, as well. "I think solidarity among workers is probably the most important thing we can do right now," said participant Mark Petersen, per WMAQ. "We're looking at our country get disassembled from the top down, and the best thing we can do is unite from the bottom up."

In Kansas City, Missouri, demonstrators opposed a Trump plan to redraw congressional districts to give Republicans more US House seats in the state. In New York City, demonstrators gathered near Trump Tower, per the Times. A nonprofit worker from Queens said he thinks the protests will bring change in time. "The ruling class, the governing class, the people that have all the money" assume that most people "won't act because they're paralyzed by fear," Jonathan Gartrelle said. "But throughout history, when you underestimate anything, that is the point at which you fail."