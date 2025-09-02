Democratic Stalwart Leaving Congress After 34 Years

Representative Jerrold Nadler, a staple of New York City's Democratic establishment and Congress's liberal wing for more than three decades, will step down at the end of his current term, he tells the New York Times . Nadler, 78, said he was motivated by a growing demand for generational change within the party—a sentiment fueled in part by recent concerns over aging leadership both in Congress and the White House. His retirement opens a coveted Manhattan seat and sets the stage for a fierce fight over the party's future.

Nadler's decision concludes a 34-year House career marked by his participation in three presidential impeachment proceedings as well as his involvement in the push for civil rights, such as same-sex marriage and voting rights. His Manhattan district, stretching from Union Square to Central Park, is likely to attract a crowded Democratic primary, with speculation that Nadler may back former aide Micah Lasher if he runs. Neither Nadler nor Lasher has commented on those rumors.

Reflecting on his legacy, Nadler cited his efforts to expand the meaning of equality in America, from championing Congress's response to 9/11 as his district included the World Trade Center, to negotiating key bipartisan deals on civil liberties. His tenure was not without setbacks, and he acknowledged to the Times that it has been difficult in recent years to maintain progressive values and also stay pro-Israel. "I don't know what to say at this point," said Nadler, a longtime Israel supporter and the longest-serving Jewish member of the House. "I can't defend what Israel is doing."

A vocal critic of Donald Trump since decades before he became president, Nadler says he remains deeply concerned about what he calls threats to democratic norms. "I'm not saying we should change over the entire party," he said, referencing calls for older Democrats to step aside. "But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism." As CNN reports, 26-year-old Liam Elkind recently entered the 2026 race as a primary challenger for Nadler, saying his run should be taken as him "respectfully asking" Nadler to step aside and "build a bridge to the future."