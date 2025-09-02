Woody Allen Praises Trump the Actor

Woody Allen wants to direct President Trump in another movie, saying, "I think I could do wonders" with the "very good actor." The four-time Oscar-winning director appeared as a guest on Monday's episode of Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, where he recalled directing Trump in the 1998 film Celebrity, starring Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio. Trump played himself, a real-estate developer who tells a fawning TV reporter about his plan to buy St. Patrick's Cathedral and "maybe" tear it down, per USA Today . "He was a pleasure to work with, and a very good actor," Allen said, per Variety . "He was very polite, hit his mark, did everything correctly, and had a real flair for show business."

"If he would let me direct him now that he's president, I think I could do wonders," added Allen. Maher's laughing response: "If you think you were canceled before..." The 89-year-old director made clear he was not praising Trump's politics. "I take issue with [Trump] on 95% of the things, maybe 99%," said the self-described Democrat who voted for Kamala Harris. "But as an actor, he was very good. He was convincing and had a charismatic quality." Allen noted he's "one of the few people who can say he directed Trump," and said he'd like to do so again, "but that's not gonna happen." He went on to question why Trump, who "liked to judge beauty contests and ... do things that were enjoyable and relaxing," opted to go into politics, which is "nothing but headaches and critical decisions and agony."