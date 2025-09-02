Dances With Wolves Actor Dead at 73

Graham Greene, a Canadian First Nations actor who fell into acting in the 1970s and had a Hollywood breakout role in Dances With Wolves, has died at age 73. Greene died in a Toronto hospital after a long illness. While working as a recording engineer, he started acting after a friend asked him to read his script, the Guardian reports. After performing in both Canadian and English stage productions in the 1970s, he made his smallscreen debut in 1979 in The Great Detective, a Canadian drama. His bigscreen debut came four years later in Running Brave. But it was after Kevin Costner cast him as real-life Lakota Sioux medicine man Kicking Bird in the Oscar-winning 1990 Western that his Hollywood career truly began—a career that ultimately opened doors for other indigenous actors, Deadline reports.