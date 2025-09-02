Israel Calls Vote by Genocide Scholars 'Disgraceful'

A leading group of genocide scholars has formally declared that Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza meets "the legal definition of genocide." The International Association of Genocide Scholars, which has about 500 members, approved the resolution by a wide margin—86% of those voting supported it. The group argues that Israel's actions in Gaza since October 2023, including widespread destruction, civilian casualties, and forced displacement, satisfy all five criteria for genocide outlined in a 1948 UN convention, per the Washington Post .

The resolution also acknowledges the Hamas-led attack on Israel that triggered the conflict, calling it an international crime. However, the group contends that Israel's response has gone far beyond permissible military action, citing attacks on civilian infrastructure, aid workers, and journalists, as well as conditions that have led to mass suffering and the deaths of more than 63,000 people, according to the Hamas-led Gaza Health Ministry. The resolution demands that the Israeli government "immediately cease all acts that constitute genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza."

"People who are experts in the study of genocide can see this situation for what it is," IAGS President Melanie O'Brien tells the AP. Israel's government, however, sharply rejected the accusation, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson labeling the resolution "disgraceful" and rooted in what it describes as misinformation from Hamas. Israeli officials insist they don't intentionally target civilians and allege Hamas operates from within populated areas. Meanwhile, Israel has restricted access to Gaza for independent observers and journalists, and media watchdogs report unprecedented casualties among Palestinian journalists.

The scholars' statement joins a growing list of human rights organizations and UN experts raising similar allegations. The International Court of Justice is currently hearing a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide. Despite concerns about personal and professional repercussions, association leaders say the mounting evidence made it increasingly difficult for genocide experts to remain silent. "It's very hard to be a genocide scholar and not say it's a genocide," said one Israeli researcher.