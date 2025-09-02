World  | 
Russia

In China, a 'Show of Solidarity' Against the US

Putin hails dear friend Xi as North Korea's Kim arrives by train
Posted Sep 2, 2025 8:09 AM CDT
Putin Hails 'Dear Friend' Xi, Closer Ties With China
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a walk at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.   (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping continued presenting a strong united front to the world—and seemingly to President Trump in particular—on Tuesday.

  • Putin, in China for a summit of the 10-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, praised Xi as his "dear friend" and said relations between their two countries "had reached their highest level in history," reports NBC News.
  • Xi, meanwhile, said the ties between Moscow and Beijing had "withstood the test of a changing international situation and set an example for relations between major countries," per the New York Times.
  • A third notable figure arrived on Tuesday via train: North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Reuters describes it all as a "show of solidarity with countries shunned by the West over their role in Europe's worst war in 80 years."

  • The remarks came a day after Xi criticized the "bullying practices" of other nations, a line seen as directed at Trump, though Xi did not name him, notes Politico. Also on Monday, Putin, Xi, and India's Narendra Modi posed together for a photo, in what was seen as another message to the US.
  • On Wednesday, Xi will host a massive parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

