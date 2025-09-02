World | Russia In China, a 'Show of Solidarity' Against the US Putin hails dear friend Xi as North Korea's Kim arrives by train By John Johnson Posted Sep 2, 2025 8:09 AM CDT Copied Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a walk at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping continued presenting a strong united front to the world—and seemingly to President Trump in particular—on Tuesday. Putin, in China for a summit of the 10-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, praised Xi as his "dear friend" and said relations between their two countries "had reached their highest level in history," reports NBC News. Xi, meanwhile, said the ties between Moscow and Beijing had "withstood the test of a changing international situation and set an example for relations between major countries," per the New York Times. A third notable figure arrived on Tuesday via train: North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Reuters describes it all as a "show of solidarity with countries shunned by the West over their role in Europe's worst war in 80 years." The remarks came a day after Xi criticized the "bullying practices" of other nations, a line seen as directed at Trump, though Xi did not name him, notes Politico. Also on Monday, Putin, Xi, and India's Narendra Modi posed together for a photo, in what was seen as another message to the US. On Wednesday, Xi will host a massive parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Read These Next Is India, under hefty tariffs, turning away from the US? A game of doorbell ditch turns fatal for 11-year-old. At Colorado airport: collision, flames, death. That CEO who grabbed a tennis pro's hat has some words. Report an error