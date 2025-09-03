For First Time on Record, Panama's Ocean Fails to Flip

For the first time in at least four decades of record keeping, the annual upwelling event in the Gulf of Panama, on Panama's southern coast, was a no-show in 2025. This process, typically driven by northern trade winds each dry season (between December and April), brings cool, nutrient-rich water from the ocean depths to the surface, supporting robust fisheries and offering a thermal buffer to coral reefs. Locals also count on this upwelling to keep Pacific beach waters refreshingly cool during the summer months. This year, however, scientists documented an unprecedented absence of upwelling, meaning the usual seasonal temperature drops and productivity surges in the region were notably missing, according to new research from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI).