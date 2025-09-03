Roger Waters Picked the Wrong Time to Slam Ozzy

A skirmish within the ranks of British rock royalty has emerged, with Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters pooh-poohing the late Ozzy Osbourne and his band, and one of Osbourne's kids absolutely having none of it. People reports that the commotion began last month, when Waters, 81, sat down with the Independent Ink , declaring, "I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest. ... I couldn't care less." Waters then added of the late Osbourne himself, who died in July at the age of 76: "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We'll never know—we didn't, you know?"

Waters then added, "Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense." The Pink Floyd star also made mention that he had "no interest in biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do," at which point the interviewer reminded him it was a bat that Ozzy had bitten into at a 1982 show. To which Waters retorted, "That's even worse, isn't it? I don't know."

Cue Jack Osbourne, Ozzy's youngest child with Sharon Osbourne. "Hey @rogerwaters f--- you," the 39-year-old posted on X Wednesday. "How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press." The younger Osbourne also spoke for his father on Waters. "My father always thought you were a c---," he concluded. "Thanks for proving him right."