'Ketamine Queen' Pleads Guilty, 'Feels Horrible'

A Los Angeles woman dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" has admitted to distributing the powerful anesthetic that led to Friends star Matthew Perry's fatal 2023 overdose. Jasveen Sangha, 42, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to maintaining a premises used for drug distribution, three counts related to selling ketamine, and one count of distributing the drug resulting in death or serious injury. She faces up to 65 years when she is sentenced on Dec. 10.

"She feels horrible. She's felt horrible from Day 1," Sangha's attorney told reporters outside the courthouse, per ABC News. "This has been a horrendous experience." ABC notes Sangha is the last of five people to be convicted in connection with Perry's death. Prosecutors allege she worked with Erik Fleming to supply Perry with ketamine, with the pair allegedly providing 51 vials in the month of the actor's death, reports NBC News.

The drugs were given to Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who reportedly injected the 54-year-old several times, including on the day he died. After news of Perry's death broke, prosecutors say Sangha instructed Fleming via encrypted messages to erase their communications. Both Fleming and Iwamasa pleaded guilty in August 2024 to related charges; doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez have also pleaded guilty.