Dentist Suspected of Killing Wife, Teen Daughter

A Georgia dentist is believed to have killed his wife and their teenage daughter in their Georgia home before taking his own life, authorities say. The bodies of James Choi and Young Choi, both 52, and 15-year old Grace Choi were found Sunday during a welfare check at their home in Johns Creek, a wealthy Atlanta suburb, 11 Alive reports. "Preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related murder-suicide," the Johns Creek Police Department said in a statement. "The suspect in this case is believed to be James Choi." Choi worked as a practitioner at Highland Dental in Suwanee, another Atlanta suburb.

Grace Choi was a violinist who performed with the True North Symphony at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July, NBC News reports. "We are completely heartbroken. Grace, you are so loved," her school's Fine Arts Department said. "You make us so proud and you will always be an integral part of our fine arts family." The family lived in a $1.7 million home in a private, gated community, reports the New York Post. The Johns Creek PD said it would not release more details on the deaths, citing the ongoing investigation and "respect for the family members affected by this tragedy."