Trump Says US Will Keep Military Presence in Poland

President Trump affirmed that the United States will keep a robust military presence in Poland as he had a warm meeting Wednesday with the country's new president, Karol Nawrocki. Trump had taken the unusual step of endorsing Nawrocki in the Polish elections earlier this year, and as the leaders sat side by side in the White House, Trump said the US-Polish relationship has always been strong but "now it's better than ever," the AP reports. When asked by a reporter whether the US planned to continue placing troops in Poland, Trump said the US would and "we'll put more there if they want." "We'll be staying in Poland. We're very much aligned with Poland," Trump said.

The visit to Washington is Nawrocki's first overseas trip since taking office last month. The former amateur boxer and historian, who was backed by the conservative Law and Justice party, was hoping to deepen his relationship with Trump at a fraught moment for Warsaw. Nawrocki thanked Trump for his support and, in a nod to the bonds between their countries, gave a particular hello to the millions of Polish Americans in the US. "Those relations for me, for Poland, for Poles, are very important," Nawrocki said. He added that those bonds are based on shared values of independence and democracy.

In a news conference after his meeting, Nawrocki said he and Trump discussed expanding the US military presence in Poland. "There were specific discussions regarding this project," he said. He also said he considered it "a major success" that Trump provided a guarantee of Poland's security. Asked if he was unhappy about the lack of progress to end fighting between Poland's neighbors Ukraine and Russia, Trump said that Vladimir Putin would have to make a decision soon and that "If we are unhappy about it, you will see things happen," the Guardian reports.

When Nawrocki arrived at the White House, Trump gave him a hearty slap on the shoulder and stood with him as they watched US military jets soaring over the South Lawn. A group of F-16s flew in a missing man formation as a tribute to a Polish Air Force F-16 pilot, Maj. Maciej "Slab" Krakowian, who died in a crash in Poland on Aug. 28. "Thank you for this gesture," Nawrocki later told Trump.