World Cup Tickets Will Start at $60, Until Dynamic Pricing

Ticket prices for next year's World Cup will range initially from $60 for group stage matches to $6,730 for the final, but they could change as soccer's top event adopts dynamic pricing for the first time, FIFA announced Wednesday. The World Cup's chief operating officer offered advice based on that uncertainty, the AP reports. "I think the message is 'Get your tickets early,' especially if you know where you will be, because you live in that city, or you're a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play," said Heimo Schirgi. The breakdown: