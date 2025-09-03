World Cup Tickets Will Start at $60, Until Dynamic Pricing

First offering to include $60 batches for group stage matches
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 3, 2025 6:00 PM CDT
World Cup Tickets Will Start at $60, Until Dynamic Pricing
People wait to view the FIFA World Cup winner's trophy at the Italian Cultural Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Aug. 26.   (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ticket prices for next year's World Cup will range initially from $60 for group stage matches to $6,730 for the final, but they could change as soccer's top event adopts dynamic pricing for the first time, FIFA announced Wednesday. The World Cup's chief operating officer offered advice based on that uncertainty, the AP reports. "I think the message is 'Get your tickets early,' especially if you know where you will be, because you live in that city, or you're a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play," said Heimo Schirgi. The breakdown:

  • Where: Next year's tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 and will be played at 11 sites in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada. The tournament expanded from 32 nations to 48 and from 64 games to 104.
  • The draw: The initial draw period will be limited to Visa cardholders and will run from 11am EDT Sept. 10 through 11am EDT Sept. 19. Those picked to buy tickets will be notified starting Sept. 29 and will be given a timeslot to purchase starting Oct. 1. While tickets for all 104 matches are being put on sale, receiving a timeslot does not guarantee tickets will be available. Sales will be capped at four tickets per person per match, with no person being able to purchase more than 40 for the tournament in total.
  • Other chances: A second phase, called an early ticket draw, likely will run Oct. 27-31, with purchase timeslots from mid-November to early December. A third phase, termed a random selection draw, will start after the final draw of teams on Dec. 5 determines the World Cup schedule. FIFA said tickets will be available closer to the tournament on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA also said it will start an official resale platform.

  • Options: Fans can purchase tickets to follow a certain team or purchase for a certain site.
  • Host team schedules: The host nations will play all three of their group stage matches on home soil. The US will open June 12 in Inglewood, California, then play June 19 in Seattle and again in Inglewood on June 25. Canada will play June 12 in Toronto, then June 18 and June 24 in Vancouver. Mexico will play June 11 and June 24 in Mexico City, with a June 18 match in Guadalajara.
  • By comparison: For the 1994 tournament in the US, prices ranged from $25 to $475; when ticket details were announced for the 2022 tournament in Qatar, the US dollar equivalent was $69 to $1,607.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X