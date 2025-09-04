Minneapolis Families Press Vance for Change

Vice President JD Vance met Wednesday with families and victims of the church shooting in Minneapolis, a trip that included seeing the sanctuary where children were attending Mass when a gunman opened fire on them. He later told reporters the visit affected him. "I have never had a day that will stay with me like this day did," the vice president told reporters. Vance was met with demonstrators demanding changes to gun laws, and the father of a girl recovering from surgery tried to extract a promise that he would act to stop gun violence.