Mark Zuckerberg the Lawyer Sues Meta Over Account Bans

An Indiana lawyer named Mark Zuckerberg is taking Meta to court, claiming Facebook repeatedly disabled his accounts for "impersonating a celebrity"—even though that's his real name. Now, after years of frustration and lost advertising dollars, he's suing the tech giant for damages, WGN reports. The suit alleges Facebook disabled the personal and business accounts of the Indiana Zuckerberg, who runs a bankruptcy law firm under his own name, at least five times over the past eight years.

Zuckerberg insisted he's tried everything to clear up the confusion, submitting his driver's license, credit cards, and enough facial photos for a biometric art project. Despite this, he said Meta continued to restrict his accounts while pocketing more than $11,000 he spent on business page ads. He's suing Meta for breach of contract, negligence, promissory estoppel, and breach of implied good faith, and is seeking injunctive relief. Meta hasn't commented on the lawsuit. The Indiana Lawyer points out that the bankruptcy attorney has been practicing for 38 years—much longer than the social media platform has been in business.