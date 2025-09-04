Memoir of Late Epstein Accuser Is Getting a New Edit

The publisher of a posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre says it has agreed on a final draft with family members after they publicly raised questions about the book's release. Surviving relatives of Giuffre had worried that Nobody's Girl presented an outdated, unduly positive portrait of her marriage, which collapsed in the months leading to her death by suicide in April. "We worked with Virginia's brothers and their wives to contextualize the narrative Virginia's memoir presents, and we appreciate their support of this publication," Knopf's publisher and editor in chief, Jordan Pavlin, said in a statement Wednesday to the AP .

In an interview that aired Wednesday night, Giuffre's sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, confirmed to MSNBC's Jen Psaki that the two sides had resolved their differences. Last month, Alfred A. Knopf announced that Nobody's Girl would come out Oct. 21 and called it a "riveting and powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront extraordinary adversity." Family members soon issued a statement saying that the memoir, which reportedly presents her marriage to Robert Giuffre as part of her healing process, would "undermine Virginia's credibility as someone who consistently told the truth in her pursuit of justice and accountability."

The final edition, which Knopf has sent to the printers, includes a foreword that outlines the changes in Giuffre's life since the manuscript was completed in the fall of 2024. Knopf and her family had spent months working on the language for the foreword, written by Giuffre's collaborator, the author and journalist Amy Wallace. Knopf declined to comment further on the foreword's contents. Earlier Wednesday, some Giuffre family members joined dozens of survivors of Epstein's abuse at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, where they called on lawyers to release files of the sex trafficking investigation into the late financier and rejected President Trump's effort to dismiss the issue as a "hoax."

Giuffre had contended she was caught up in Epstein's sex-trafficking ring in the 2000s and was exploited by Britain's Prince Andrew and other influential men. Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019 in what investigators described as a suicide. "Nobody's Girl is a testament to Virginia's dignity and fortitude in the face of Jeffrey Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell's monstrous cruelty," Pavlin said in his statement. "Its impact will be profound."