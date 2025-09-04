State May Be First to Mainly Use Firing Squads in Executions

Idaho is preparing to make firing squads its main execution method, a first for any US state, as it works to build a new death chamber south of Boise, to be ready by next summer. Under a new state law, firing squad executions will take priority starting in July 2026, with lethal injection as a backup, per the Idaho Statesman . But there won't be real people pulling the trigger if the Idaho Department of Correction can help it. The IDOC wants to use a remote-operated system for firing squad executions, aiming to minimize prison staff involvement.

The department hasn't released its protocol for firing squad executions, but Director Bree Derrick says it will aim to avoid prison staff needing to volunteer for the firing squad. No remote-operated system has been purchased yet, but the agency is actively searching for options. State Rep. Bruce Skaug, who led the push for the firing squad law, worries about the remote-operated technology failing at the critical moment. "But my understanding is that there will be a backup firing squad ... if there's something that mechanically fails," he tells the Statesman.

All this has the Statesman's editorial board asking a lot of questions, including about the motives behind the move. "No amount of separation can diminish the barbaric nature of this act," the board writes, noting it might be more about vengeance than a desire for justice. "Life in prison fulfills the promise of justice as well as the protection of the community; vengeance only serves to make us more like the killer, when we should be better." Idaho isn't the only state to allow firing squads—four others do, but only South Carolina has used one recently, in executing two prisoners this year. (A pathologist claims one of those jobs was botched.)