US  | 
gun control

Appeals Court Approves Ban on Guns on Public Transport

Federal court reverses lower court's decision on Illinois ban
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 4, 2025 11:20 AM CDT
Appeals Court Approves Ban on Guns on Public Transport
A Chicago Transit Authority train pulls into a station in Chicago.   (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

A federal appeals court has approved Illinois' ban on carrying firearms on public transit, reversing a lower court decision that found the prohibition violated the Second Amendment. The 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals delivered its opinion on Tuesday. Judge Joshua Kolar wrote in the majority opinion for a three-judge panel that the Illinois restriction "is comfortably situated in a centuries-old practice of limiting firearms in sensitive and crowded, confined places," the AP reports.

  • In August 2024, the Rockford-based US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled in favor of four plaintiffs who argued that prohibiting guns on public buses and trains was unconstitutional. The ruling only applied to the four gun owners who sued over the ban, CBS News reports.
  • The court relied on a pivotal 2022 US Supreme Court ruling known as Bruen that decreed that restrictions on carrying guns in public must be "relevantly similar," or consistent, with conditions that existed in the late 18th century when the Bill of Rights was composed. It said there were no analogous conditions that justified the transit ban.

  • The appeals court found the ban appropriate, noting it was similar to other bans on carrying guns in "sensitive" and closed-off spaces like airplanes and courthouses, CBS reports. "We are asked whether the state may temporarily disarm its citizens as they travel in crowded and confined metal tubes unlike anything the founders envisioned," Kolar wrote, per the AP. "We draw from the lessons of our nation's historical regulatory traditions and find no Second Amendment violation in such a regulation."
  • The public transit ban was imposed in 2013 when Illinois became the last state in the nation to OK carrying concealed weapons in public. In addition to buses and trains, it nixed gun possession in places such as public arenas and hospitals.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X