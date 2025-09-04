Appeals Court Approves Ban on Guns on Public Transport

A federal appeals court has approved Illinois' ban on carrying firearms on public transit, reversing a lower court decision that found the prohibition violated the Second Amendment. The 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals delivered its opinion on Tuesday. Judge Joshua Kolar wrote in the majority opinion for a three-judge panel that the Illinois restriction "is comfortably situated in a centuries-old practice of limiting firearms in sensitive and crowded, confined places," the AP reports.

In August 2024, the Rockford-based US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled in favor of four plaintiffs who argued that prohibiting guns on public buses and trains was unconstitutional. The ruling only applied to the four gun owners who sued over the ban, CBS News reports.

The court relied on a pivotal 2022 US Supreme Court ruling known as Bruen that decreed that restrictions on carrying guns in public must be "relevantly similar," or consistent, with conditions that existed in the late 18th century when the Bill of Rights was composed. It said there were no analogous conditions that justified the transit ban.