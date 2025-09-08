Why You Should Take Up Tennis

Every year, the US Open reminds America of tennis' enduring allure—but beyond the spotlight and sold-out crowds, this sport quietly offers lifelong health benefits, accessible fun, and a workout for both body and mind. If you're looking for an activity to stick with, tennis might just be the one game that keeps on giving, writes Alexandra Moe at the Atlantic .

Tennis is a more demanding sport than its rival, pickleball, requiring players to cover more than twice the ground and clear a slightly higher net. The payoff is significant: regular tennis play boosts muscle strength, cardiovascular health, bone density, and—according to at least one study—may even add years to your life. A Danish study found tennis players outlive not just the sedentary but also swimmers, cyclists, and joggers.

The sport's benefits aren't just physical. Successfully returning a tennis ball demands quick thinking, coordination, and adaptability—so much so that experts liken tennis to dancing in terms of cognitive and motor demands. Harvard psychiatrist John Ratey notes that tennis offers a rare blend of aerobic challenge and mental stimulation, which can stave off cognitive decline and sharpen reflexes at any age.

While injuries can occur, tennis ranks as one of the safest high school sports, with "infinitesimal" rates of catastrophic injury. And as a game you can start at three and play into your nineties, tennis offers lifelong rewards for those who stick with it. Read Moe's full argument for why you should be playing tennis here.