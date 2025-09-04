Morrissey: I'm Selling My Rights to the Smiths

Morrissey, the famously outspoken former frontman of the Smiths, says he is putting his business interests in the band up for sale. In a statement released on his website, Morrissey said he was tired of dealing with ex-bandmates Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke, and Mike Joyce. On the table: His stake in the band's songs and recordings, as well as its name, merchandising rights, and publishing contracts, reports the New York Times. Things could be complicated, however: Morrissey and Marr each have 50% of the rights to the group, according to the Guardian.