Morrissey: I'm Selling My Rights to the Smiths

Morrissey, the famously outspoken former frontman of the Smiths, says he is putting his business interests in the band up for sale. In a statement released on his website, Morrissey said he was tired of dealing with ex-bandmates Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke, and Mike Joyce. On the table: His stake in the band's songs and recordings, as well as its name, merchandising rights, and publishing contracts, reports the New York Times. Things could be complicated, however: Morrissey and Marr each have 50% of the rights to the group, according to the Guardian.
"The songs are me—they are no one else—but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year," wrote Morrissey, who is now 66. "I must now protect myself, especially my health." A big question is whether the Smiths brand can retain its value without Morrissey in the mix. The band broke up 40 years ago, notes Deadline, which pegs the worth of the group's music catalog as in the "tens of millions, at least."