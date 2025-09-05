Thai Lawmakers Choose 3rd Prime Minister in 2 Years

Veteran Thai politician Anutin Charnvirakul won a vote in Parliament on Friday to become the country's next prime minister, the country's third in the space of two years. Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai party, won a total of 311 votes, far exceeding the 247 required majority from the House of Representatives' 492 active members, the AP reports. He and his government are expected to take office in a few days after obtaining a formal appointment from King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Anutin succeeds Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was dismissed by court order as prime minister last week after being found guilty of ethics violations over a politically compromising phone call with neighboring Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen. The border dispute they discussed erupted into a deadly five-day armed conflict in July.