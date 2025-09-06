Angel Reese Suspended After 'Detrimental' Remarks

The two-time All-Star voiced her frustrations with the franchise, telling the Chicago Tribune earlier in the week that she "might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me," if the team doesn't improve its outlook. She walked back those comments after Wednesday's win over Connecticut; she'd already apologized to the team. The Sky are currently 10-30. Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft last season, is averaging 14.7 points and and a league-best 12.6 rebounds. She has at least one more season on her rookie contract.

