First Meeting of the 'Rose Garden Club' Has Adjourned

President Trump hosted a dinner on Friday night for members of Congress in the newly paved White House Rose Garden, telling them they were the first gathering of what he dubbed the "Rose Garden Club." The president held a microphone as he addressed about 100 people, mostly House Republicans, along with some GOP senators, thanking them for their support of his legislation, per the AP. "We call it the Rose Garden Club," Trump said. "And it's a club for senators, for congresspeople, and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country."