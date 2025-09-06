Notorious Jan. 6 Rioter Faces Animal Attack Charges

A Capitol rioter more notorious for his antisemitic attire than his actions was arrested this week in connection with a dog attack that injured four people. Robert Keith Packer wore a sweatshirt that said "Camp Auschwitz" on the front—and "Staff" on the back—during the Capitol attack. The 60-year-old resident of Newport News, Virginia, faces multiple charges, including a felony count of "animal attack resulting from owner's disregard for human life," ABC News reports. "Also two counts of attacking while at large, one count of dogs running in a pack, two counts of vicious dog, and two counts of not having a city license," said Wayne Gilbert, the city's superintendent of animal welfare, per 13 News Now .

Packer, who was pardoned along with around 1,500 other Capitol rioters by President Trump earlier this year, was arrested in connection with a Monday dog attack. Police said they received a report of "two vicious canines" and found four injured people, WTKR reports. All four were hospitalized and the dogs were taken into custody. One victim is fighting to keep her arm, 13 News Now reports. "My husband and all the other neighbors cracked the door, and were all yelling, to try and get the dogs away from her," a neighbor tells 13 News Now. "It was just horrible." Investigators said they later seized "one adult dog, six 11-week-old puppies, four live rabbits, and one deceased rabbit" from a property.

Neighbors say they have long been afraid of the dogs, which are of the breed Dogo Argentino. In 2022, Packer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and was sentenced to 75 days behind bars. The judge, who described the message on Packer's sweatshirt as "incredibly offensive," determined that he was near acts of violence but did not commit any himself. Federal prosecutors described him as a "habitual criminal offender for 25 years with 21 convictions for mostly drunk driving, but also for larceny, drug possession, and forgery," ABC reports.