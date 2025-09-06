HHS Report to Tie Tylenol, Low Folate to Autism: WSJ

A forthcoming report from the Department of Health and Human Services, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is expected to suggest a possible link between pregnant women's use of Tylenol, whose active ingredient is acetaminophen, and autism, as well as a connection to low folate levels. The report, likely a review of existing studies, will also identify a folate-derived drug, folinic acid (aka leucovorin), as a potential way to reduce certain autism symptoms. Among 8-year-olds in the US, 1 in 31 were found to have autism in 2022.

The medical community remains divided. Some research has hinted at risks from acetaminophen during pregnancy, but other studies, including a 2024 Swedish analysis involving 2.4 million children, found no link to autism or ADHD. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists deems acetaminophen safe for pregnancy when used as directed, advising consultation with a doctor.

Kenvue, which makes Tylenol, maintains there is "no causal link" between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. "To date, the ... FDA and leading medical organizations agree on the safety of acetaminophen, its use during pregnancy, and the information provided on the label," the company notes, per CBS News. The report is being shaped by officials from the NIH, FDA, and other agencies and comes as Kennedy—who has a history of controversial views on vaccines—faces criticism from public health groups.

story continues below

Many experts say the rise in autism rates is largely due to better diagnosis and broader definitions, not increasing environmental exposures. Other scientists view folinic acid treatment as worth further investigation, but not yet a proven remedy. Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over alleged links between acetaminophen and autism/ADHD, but a judge in 2023 found the evidence lacking. As the report's release nears, the HHS is also planning major research grants to further study autism's causes. Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Kenvue's shares plummeted 14% Friday, before recovering a bit to being down just 9.5% before the day's trading ended.