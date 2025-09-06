Sorry, Scranton: Biden Library Will Be in Delaware

Sorry, Scranton: Joe Biden has decided to build his presidential library in Delaware. The Joe and Jill Biden Foundation has approved a 13-member board packed with longtime allies and former administration figures to steer the effort, CNN reports. The project, still without a final site, will emphasize an "immersive museum" experience and aims to become a center for leadership, service, and civic engagement, a source at the foundation says. The AP reports the board includes former Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Rufus Gifford, a veteran fundraiser, was tapped as board chair.

Biden, 82, has spent much of his post-presidency in his home state, mostly out of the public eye except for occasional speeches. He's also dealing with health issues, having started treatment in May for an aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. He recently had surgery for skin cancer. The former president has close ties to Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he lived until he was 10, but he launched his political career in Delaware and represented the state in the Senate for 36 years before he became Barack Obama's vice president, the AP notes.

The fundraising push is getting a relatively late start and comes at a time when some donors are hesitant, citing frustration with how Biden wrapped up his presidency and fears of retaliation from President Trump, CNN reports. The price tag is expected to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Gifford tells the AP that he expects the cost to be "somewhere in the middle" of the Obama Presidential Center, which has set a $1.6 billion fundraising goal, and the George HW Bush Presidential Library and Museum, which cost $43 million to build and opened in 1997.

