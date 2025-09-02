Greg Louganis Sells His Medals

'I needed the money,' says famed Olympic diver, who also sold home to start life anew in Panama
Posted Sep 2, 2025 12:00 PM CDT
Greg Louganis is seen on Sept. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Five-time Olympic medalist Greg Louganis is now down three of those medals, reports NJ.com, saying in a Facebook post that he's leaving the country and that "I needed the money" to make that happen. The fabled American diver, who won gold medals in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics, says he's bound for Panama to start a new life, and "as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind?" A look:

  • The medals: Two of his four golds, and his one silver, fetched a rather handsome $437,000 at auction. "I told the truth; I needed the money," says Louganis, 65, who also holds six World Championships and 47 national titles, notes Variety.

  • The money: "While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for. If I had proper management, I might not have been in that position, but what is done is done."
  • Really pulling up stakes: Louganis also unloaded his house in California, saying, "I am VERY happy with whom I sold it to. I thanked and blessed the house to bring joy, love, peace, happiness, and a sense of safety to those who entered the house." He also sold a lot of his possessions, notes the New York Post.

