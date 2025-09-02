Greg Louganis Sells His Medals

Five-time Olympic medalist Greg Louganis is now down three of those medals, reports NJ.com, saying in a Facebook post that he's leaving the country and that "I needed the money" to make that happen. The fabled American diver, who won gold medals in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics, says he's bound for Panama to start a new life, and "as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind?" A look:



The medals: Two of his four golds, and his one silver, fetched a rather handsome $437,000 at auction. "I told the truth; I needed the money," says Louganis, 65, who also holds six World Championships and 47 national titles, notes Variety.