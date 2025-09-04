US  | 
Joe Biden

Biden Has Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer Lesions

Spokesperson makes announcement after video shows new scar
Posted Sep 4, 2025 5:41 PM CDT
Surgery Removes Skin Cancer Lesions From Biden's Forehead
Joe Biden speaks during the National Bar Association's Awards Gala in Chicago on July 31.   (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Joe Biden had a skin cancer lesions removed from his forehead during recent surgery, a spokesperson announced Thursday after a video was published showing a new scar on the former president's forehead. Kelly Scully said Biden underwent a procedure, known as Mohs surgery, that's designed to eliminate cancerous cells by cutting away affected skin layers until only healthy tissue remains, the Independent reports. The video was taken as Biden left church in Delaware.

The statement gave no information about further treatment. This is not the first time Biden has undergone treatment for cancer. Two years ago, while still in office, he had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his chest. Earlier this year, Biden's office disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. "Cancer touches us all," Biden wrote on social media at the time, per the AP. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."

