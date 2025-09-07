Largest Airstrike Yet Hits Ukraine's Cabinet Building

Russia hit Ukraine's capital with drone and missiles Sunday in the largest aerial attack on the country since the war began, killing at least two people and leaving smoke rising from the roof of the nation's main government building. Russia attacked Ukraine with 810 drones and decoys, Ukraine's Air Force said. A spokesperson confirmed to the AP that Sunday's attack was the largest Russian drone strike since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia also launched 13 missiles of various types. Ukraine said it shot down and neutralized 747 drones and four missiles.

Hits from nine missiles and 54 drones were recorded at 33 locations across Ukraine, and the debris from targets shot down fell at eight locations, the Air Force said. A plume of smoke rose from the roof of Kyiv's cabinet of ministers building; a direct hit would mark an escalation in Russia's air campaign, which has so far spared government buildings in the city center. Officials said two people, a woman and her 3-month-old child, were killed and 20 were injured. "For the first time, the government building was damaged by an enemy attack, including the roof and upper floors," said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. "We will restore the buildings, but lost lives cannot be returned."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged stronger sanctions on Russia and air defenses. "Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war," he said. "Every additional (air defense) system saves civilians from these vile strikes." Russian drones struck a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district and a four-story residential building in Darnytskyi district, the government said. The Russian military said Sunday that it used aviation, drones, missiles, and artillery to strike military-industrial targets in Ukraine, including drone assembly and storage sites, military airfields, two air defense radar stations, and troop positions.